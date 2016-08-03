Aug 3 Allergan Plc :
* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute
approximately $375 million in net revenues excluding sales of
Allergan's branded products
* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute
approximately $0.05 in earnings per share
* Allergan announces sale of Anda distribution business to
Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Allergan Plc says deal valued at $500 million
* Anda to be reported as discontinued operations beginning
with Q2 2016 earnings report on August 8, 2016
* For full year 2016, Anda is expected to contribute
approximately $1.5 billion in third-party net revenue and
approximately $0.15 in EPS
