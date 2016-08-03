Aug 3 Radcom Ltd
* Q2 revenue rose 49 percent to $7.2 million
* Reiterating 2016 revenue guidance range of $28-$29.5
million, up 50%-58% compared with 2015
* Radcom reports q2 & h1 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $6.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On track in implementing current at&t contract and
recently signed a product expansion, as well as a multi-year
maintenance agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)