Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* July daily futures volume up 7% on double-digit growth in gasoil, other oil, interest rates and equity indices

* July total commodities monthly adv 2.7 million versus 2.5 million in july 2015

* Intercontinental exchange reports ice & nyse july 2016 statistics

* July total futures and options adv 4.36 million versus 4.06 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)