BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Main Street Capital Corp
* Regular monthly dividends of $0.185 per share for october, november, december 2016 represent a 3% increase compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project