Aug 3 Dineequity Inc :
* Dineequity Inc Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant
sales increased 0.2% at ihop and declined 4.2% at Applebee's
* Revised ihop's comparable same-restaurant sales
performance to range between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0% for
2016
* For FY 2016 co reiterated expectations for capital
expenditures to be roughly $8 million
* Dineequity reiterates its financial performance guidance
for fiscal 2016
* Qtrly ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same
restaurant sales increased 0.2% for Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable
same-restaurant sales declined 4.2% for q2 of 2016
* Qtrly gaap EPS of $1.45
* Qtrly adjusted EPS (non-gaap) of $1.59
* Revised Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales
performance to range between negative 3.0% and negative 4.5% for
fiscal 2016
* Dineequity inc says revised expectations for franchise
segment profit to be between $342 million and $352 million for
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)