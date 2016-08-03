Aug 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sees Q3 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be
approximately $649.2 million to $663.2 million
* Sees FY barter and trade revenue is expected to be
approximately $126 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $658.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues increased 20.3% to $666.5 million,
versus $554.2 million in prior year period
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share were $0.52
* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately
$29 million in Q3 of 2016
* Sees Q3 capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $30 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures are expected to be $95
million to $100 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)