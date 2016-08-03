BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Ailleron SA :
Its unit, Software Mind SA, receives an order for the delivery of LiveBank platform for Standard Chartered Bank in seven countries in Asia and Africa (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, United Arab Emirates)
The value of the order has not been disclosed but does not exceed 10 pct of the company's capital
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project