Aug 3 Ailleron SA :

* Its unit, Software Mind SA, receives an order for the delivery of LiveBank platform for Standard Chartered Bank in seven countries in Asia and Africa (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, United Arab Emirates)

* The value of the order has not been disclosed but does not exceed 10 pct of the company's capital