BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Barclays Bank Plc :
* Invitations to holders of certain notes issued by issuer to tender such notes for purchase
* Issuer intends to announce its decision whether to accept valid notes tenders pursuant to offers in announcement following pricing time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project