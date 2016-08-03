Aug 3 Meritor Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 sales $841 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $836.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $1.60 from
continuing operations
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $3.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.225 billion
* Board of directors approves new authorizations for up to
$150 million debt and $100 million equity repurchases
