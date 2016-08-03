BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 American International Group Inc
* Says in case of Brexit, we believe we're well positioned given branch structure
* Says it may be some time before the requirements associated with Brexit are known and any potential economic impact from Brexit materializes
* Says for our annuity businesses we expect the primary impact to be be a decline in volumes
* Says we will continue to be very thoughtful about the property business we do write
* Says expect that 2017 premiums overall will not significantly grow from the level we close out at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project