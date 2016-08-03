Aug 3 InfraREIT Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Sees capital expenditure range of $590 million to $740 million for period of 2016 through 2018

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)