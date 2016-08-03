BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 InfraREIT Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees capital expenditure range of $590 million to $740 million for period of 2016 through 2018
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project