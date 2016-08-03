BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Fifth Third Bancorp :
* On August 2 co entered into a share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
* Pursuant to agreement, fifth third will purchase approximately $240 million of its outstanding common stock
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project