BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority):
* Fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 million for extensive oats reporting violations and related supervisory failures
* Also found that Barclays Capital's supervisory system was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with its oats reporting obligations
* In concluding the settlement, Barclays Capital neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of finra's findings
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project