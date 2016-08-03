Aug 3 FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority):

* Fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 million for extensive oats reporting violations and related supervisory failures

* Also found that Barclays Capital's supervisory system was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with its oats reporting obligations

* In concluding the settlement, Barclays Capital neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of finra's findings Source text for Eikon: