BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Landmark infrastructure partners LP announces launch of public offering of series b preferred units
* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project