Aug 3 Biotest AG :
* Altered tax assessments for 2005 - 2008
* Tax Office Offenbach am Main served to Biotest AG altered
tax assessments for corporate tax, solidarity tax and trade tax
for years 2005 until 2008
* Alterations are based on investigations by tax authorities
and public prosecutor in connection with Russia business of
Biotest AG
* This leads to liabilities for tax and interest totalling
to approx. 20 million euros ($22.34 million)
* Company will have tax assessments evaluated by their tax
consultants
* According to our first appraisal this approach by
financial authorities is conflicting with recently published
decisions by Federal Fiscal Court on tax deduction of operating
expenses
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)