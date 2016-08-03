BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Unity Kapital Assurance Plc :
* Says proposed dividend of 1.5 kobo per share, payable on August 22, 2016
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project