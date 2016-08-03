Aug 3 Fitch Ratings

* fitch: central bank loans may ease saudi bank liquidity squeeze

* Saudi arabian monetary agency's decision on 31 july to extend sar15bn of one-year loans to saudi arabian banks should ease short-term liquidity pressure

* Banking sector outlook is negative, and rating outlooks for all 11 saudi banks are negative, as is outlook on sovereign rating Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )