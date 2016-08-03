BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Fitch Ratings
* fitch: central bank loans may ease saudi bank liquidity squeeze
* Saudi arabian monetary agency's decision on 31 july to extend sar15bn of one-year loans to saudi arabian banks should ease short-term liquidity pressure
* Banking sector outlook is negative, and rating outlooks for all 11 saudi banks are negative, as is outlook on sovereign rating Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project