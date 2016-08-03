BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Bank Of Kigali Ltd :
* H1 profit before tax of 15.8 billion rwandan franc
H1 profit before tax of 15.8 billion rwandan franc

H1 net income of 10.9 billion rwandan franc
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project