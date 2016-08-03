BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq Inc anticipate that amount of unrecognized tax benefits at june 30, 2016 will significantly decrease in next twelve months as co expects to settle certain tax audits
* Nasdaq Inc anticipates that such adjustments will not have a material impact on co's consolidated financial position or results of operations Source text: bit.ly/2axJtQV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project