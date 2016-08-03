BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* Everfi, Inc. says it has sold $28.7 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Everfi, Inc. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $40 million Source - bit.ly/2aIG7tw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project