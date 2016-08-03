BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 TMX Group Ltd
* Tmx group announces business integration initiative
* Objective of initiative is to align, simplify and integrate relevant systems and operations to lower cost base
* TMX Group Ltd says Glenn Goucher, president and chief clearing officer, CDCC, has also been named president of CDS
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project