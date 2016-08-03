Aug 3 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial
and operating results, Anadarko Basin acquisition, and increases
2016 production guidance
* Entry into an agreement for a $27.1 mln acquisition of
assets in Anadarko Basin
* Lowering full year 2016 capital guidance by 10 pct
* Average daily net production for Q2 2016 of 18.6 mboe/d,
with oil production of 4.4 mbbl/d
* Entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 26,000
net acres in Anadarko Basin for $27.1 mln
* Expects to fund acquisition with cash on hand
* Total operating revenues for three months ended June 30,
2016 were $29.1 mln as compared to $53.9 mln
* Projected average production for full year 2016 is
expected to be between 17.9 mboe/d and 19.4 mboe/d
* Q3 2016 production is projected to be between 17.5 mboe/d
and 18.5 mboe/d
* Qtrly total operating revenues $29.1 mln vs $53.9 mln
* Qtrly shr loss $0.75
* Q2 shr view $-0.06, rev view $44.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
