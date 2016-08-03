BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit
* JPMorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - "Possible that under some scenarios, changes to firm's legal entity structure, operations would be required "
* Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - Changes to legal entity structure might result in "less efficient operating model" across firm's European legal entities
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Does not believe any likely scenarios from Brexit would threaten viability of firm's business units or ability to serve clients in EU, UK Source text: bit.ly/2avgpG1
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project