Aug 3 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Tesla announces quarterly financial results
* Q2 GAAP net loss was $293 million or a $2.09 loss per
share
* Total Q2 GAAP revenue was $1.3 billion, while non-GAAP
revenue was $1.6 billion for the quarter, up 31% from a year ago
* Q2 non-GAAP net loss was $150 million, or a $1.06 loss per
basic share
* Plan to exit Q3 with a steady production rate of 2,200
vehicles per week, and plan to increase production to 2,400
vehicles per week in Q4
* Still expect to invest about $2.25 billion in capital
expenditures in 2016, in support of our accelerated production
plan for Model 3
* Sees direct leasing will rise from 8% of deliveries in Q2
to about 15% of deliveries in Q3
* With the addition of Model X orders, total Q2 net new
vehicle orders rose 67% from a year ago
* Exited Q2 consistently producing nearly 2,000 vehicles per
week
* Adding stores in new population-dense markets like Taipei,
Seoul, and Mexico City, while adding stores in mature markets
like California
* Vehicle production is now on track to support about 50,000
deliveries in the second half of this year
* "Capital expenditures remain on plan to help us reach our
goal of producing 500,000 vehicles in 2018"
* Later this year, plan to begin construction of new Model 3
body and general assembly centers
* Expect GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margins
excluding ZEV credits to increase by 2-3 percentage points
through Q3 and Q4
* Production and demand on track to support 50,000
deliveries in 2H 2016
* In Q2, delivered 14,402 new vehicles consisting of 9,764
Model S and 4,638 Model X, slightly higher than stated in July
* Total Q2 gross margin was 21.6% on a GAAP basis and 20.8%
on a non-GAAP basis
* Expect GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margins
excluding ZEV credits to increase by 2-3 percentage points
through Q3 and Q4
* Accelerating store openings, plan to add a new retail
location every four days on average during the remainder of Q3
and through Q4
* Non-GAAP operating expenses should increase sequentially
in Q3 and Q4, now sees FY 2016 total non-GAAP operating expenses
to increase by about 30%
* Delivered fewer cars in Q2 than originally planned as
result of steep production ramp
* Anticipate adding new partners that will allow us to fund
planned growth in the future
* "Vehicle production efficiency is improving rapidly and we
are now increasing our weekly production rate even further"
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $1.62
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: