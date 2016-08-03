Aug 3 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune announces partial clinical hold of planned
pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in myxoid round
cell liposarcoma
* Trial is not yet active at any investigational sites, and
has not recruited any patients
* Notification of partial clinical hold does not apply to
any other adaptimmune study
* Fda notification is not based on safety concerns
* Fda requested additional cmc information and answers to
certain trial design questions prior to trial start
* Notice from u.s. Fda that partial clinical hold placed on
planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy
