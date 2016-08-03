BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Karsten Energy Corp
* Karsten has agreed to continue to work with HFM while it transitions its business plans
* Karsten Energy Corp. provides update on proposed business combination with Heart Force Medical Inc.
* Both parties have therefore agreed to extend deadline for executing a definitive agreement to September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project