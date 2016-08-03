BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 4 Advanced Disposal
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says CPPIB has completed a $280 million investment in series b preferred units of star atlantic waste holdings II, LP
* Star atlantic waste holdings is investment partnership sponsored by highstar capitalm principal owner of advanced disposal services
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project