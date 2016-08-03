BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million
* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project