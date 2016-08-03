BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Landmark infrastructure partners lp announces pricing of public offering of series b preferred units
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP priced of 1.6 mln of series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units for $25/series b preferred unit
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project