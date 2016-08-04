Aug 4 Mobimo Holding AG :

* H1 marked 74.9 pct rise in EBIT to 105.2 million Swiss francs ($108.19 million)(HY 2015: 60.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 7.9% increase in rental income to 56.8 million Swiss francs (HY 2015: 52.6 million francs)

* Board continue to assess outlook for group's future as being positive

* H1 rise in profit to 89.8 million francs (HY: 35.8 million francs)

* H1 increase in prot on sale of trading properties and development services to 17.0 million francs(HY 2015: 1.3 million francs)