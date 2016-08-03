Aug 3 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Ashford prime reports second quarter 2016 results
* Ashford hospitality prime inc says comparable revpar for
all hotels increased 1.6% to $221.29 during q2
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 adjusted ffo shr
$0.60
* Ashford hospitality prime inc sets quarterly cash
dividend of $0.12/shr
* Ashford hospitality prime inc says q2 adjusted funds from
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - intends to provide an
update on unsolicited offer it received from weisman group on
thursday's conference call
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 shr view $0.32 --
thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 ffo shr view
$0.66 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
