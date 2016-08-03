Aug 3 Vectren Corp
* Vectren Corporation reports Q2 2016 results; affirms
consolidated guidance range
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Revised 2016 nonutility group earnings expectation,
including corporate and other, to be within a range of $0.40 to
$0.45 per share
* "Q2 was a challenge for that part of our business, and we
expect those challenges to continue throughout 2016"
* Revised 2016 utility group earnings expectation to be
within a range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share
* Qtrly total operating revenues $533.7 million versus
$551.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $517.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
