Aug 3 Spartan Energy Corp Sees 2016 Year
* Agreement on a "bought-deal" basis with underwriters for
an offering of 22,100,000 shares at a price of $3.18 per share
* Board approved 2016 capital budget of $68 million,
expected to be about cash flow neutral
* Anticipate spending level will yield average production of
about 10,700 boe/d and exit production of about 12,500 boe/d for
2016
* Spartan energy corp. Announces southeast saskatchewan
light oil acquisition, $70 million bought deal equity financing
and updated 2016 capital budget
* Sees 2016 annual production 10,700 boe/d
* End net debt $58 million
