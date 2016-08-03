Aug 3 Blue Bird Corp

* Announced that on July 20, special committee of its board of directors received a non-binding proposal from American Securities LLC

* American Securities proposal states that it is based on a valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 per share of company common stock

* ASP BB Holdings LLC would acquire all of remaining equity of co that ASP BB Holdings does not currently own, excluding stock held by management

* Board of directors forms special committee; legal counsel and financial advisor selected