BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Blue Bird Corp
* Announced that on July 20, special committee of its board of directors received a non-binding proposal from American Securities LLC
* American Securities proposal states that it is based on a valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 per share of company common stock
* ASP BB Holdings LLC would acquire all of remaining equity of co that ASP BB Holdings does not currently own, excluding stock held by management
* Board of directors forms special committee; legal counsel and financial advisor selected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project