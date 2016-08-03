Aug 3 Plains All American Pipeline Lp
* Plains all american pipeline and phillips 66 partners
announce stack pipeline joint venture and expansion plans
* Stack pipeline, initial expansion supported by multiple
long-term contracts as well as legacy production gathered by
existing plains crude oil pipelines
* Under jv agreement, plains contributed an existing
terminal located at cashion, okla.
* Plains all american pipeline lp says jv plans to invest an
estimated $15 million to expand stack pipeline by constructing a
truck station at highway 33
* Phillips 66 partners contributed $50 million cash, will
be distributed to plains, exchange for a 50 percent interest in
jv
