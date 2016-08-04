WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
Aug 4 Antrim Energy Inc
* Dissolution is conditional on aim cancellation resolution being approved by shareholders
* Antrim energy inc. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and plans to seek approval to voluntarily dissolve corporation
* Will hold annual and special meeting where shareholders will be asked to consider special resolution authorizing voluntary dissolution of co
* After liquidation will distribute to shareholders an estimated c$0.05 per common share in cash distribution Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders