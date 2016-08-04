Aug 4 Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (formerly: Therametrics Holding AG) :

* For 5-months ended May 31, 2016 from both continuing and discontinued operations generated income of 3.5 million euros ($3.90 million) and negative EBITDA of 1.4 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2awZxSD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)