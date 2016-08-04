Aug 4 Tgs Nopec Geophysical Company Asa

* TGS and Schlumberger announce new dual coil shooting full-azimuth multiclient acquisition in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* says project is supported by industry funding

* Surveys will cover approximately 7,150 km2 (306 blocks) in green canyon, atwater valley and ewing bank protraction areas of central gulf of mexico

* The Revolution Xll and XIII surveys will be acquired using the Schlumberger WesternGeco Q-Marine point-receiver marine seismic system combined with the proprietary multivessel, Dual Coil Shooting acquisition technique, which will provide broadband, long-offset, full-azimuth data

* Acquisition is expected to complete in late Q1 2017 with final processed data available in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)