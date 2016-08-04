Aug 4 Bonduelle Sas :

* FY revenue 1.97 billion euros ($2.20 billion) versus 1.98 billion euros year ago

* Confirms outlook of a greater current operating profitability at constant exchange rates for 2015-2016 compared to previous FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)