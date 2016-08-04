BRIEF-Erne Ventures Q1 net result turns to loss of 4.8 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Sponda Oyj :
* Q2 total revenue 67.6 million euros ($75.3 million) versus 59.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 48.8 million euros versus 64.4 million euros year ago
* Sponda is revising its prospects for 2016
* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 102 million-114 million euros (previously 94 million-110 million euros)
* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 182 million-192 million euros (previously 175 million-190 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as mild importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.