Aug 4 Baywa AG :
* Consolidated revenues stood at almost 7.5 billion euros
($8.36 billion) after the first six months of the year, up 0.5
pct year on year
* H1 consolidated net income 14.7 million euros versus 11.6
million euros year ago
* H1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by
8.6 million euros to a total of 55.3 million euros
* Given the current market environment and demand situation,
we believe that a year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings
is achievable
* The second half of the year should be a positive one
overall, even though growth could weaken in individual business
units
* All in all, the business development of Baywa group should
improve in the second half of the year
Source text - bit.ly/2azqSnA
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)