Aug 4 MTN Group Ltd :

* Update on trading statement for the six months ended June 30 2016

* MTN expects to report for HY 2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 285 cents and 255 cents

* In total net effect of Nigerian regulatory fine on current period was a negative impact of 474 cents per share for first half

* Underlying operational results for HY 2016 were further affected by under-performance of MTN Nigeria

* Says HY earnings were further negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses of 135 cps

* Relatively weaker operational performance of MTN South Africa, which is expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY 2016