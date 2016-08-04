BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Procad SA :
* Estimates preliminary H1 net profit at level about 60 percent lower than company's average semi-annual results for last three years
* Sees preliminary H1 net profit lower due to, among others, postponed completion of its unit's, DES ART Sp. z o.o., contracts and Autodesk licensing system reorganization as well as high base of comparison, mainly due to the historically best H1 in 2015
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent