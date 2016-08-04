BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
Aug 4 Aa Plc :
* Trading in line with expectations and personal membership numbers stabilising
* Trading, which is in line with market expectations, is benefiting from ongoing transformation of AA
* Expect brexit to have a minimal effect on our business
* Expect disposal of Irish business to close shortly
* Insurance underwriter is progressing well and we recently launched home insurance underwriting, building on strength of our brand
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.