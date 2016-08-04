BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Total active real money players for three months period May-July were 81,665, compared to 81,645 for period April-June
* Gross gaming revenue continued to increase to a new all time high for gig's gaming sites guts.com, rizk.com and betspin.com in July
* Had an overall positive performance in July, which normally has a negative seasonality effect Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)