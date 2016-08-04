Aug 4 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Total active real money players for three months period May-July were 81,665, compared to 81,645 for period April-June

* Gross gaming revenue continued to increase to a new all time high for gig's gaming sites guts.com, rizk.com and betspin.com in July

* Had an overall positive performance in July, which normally has a negative seasonality effect Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)