Aug 4 Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 5.3 million euros ($5.90 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 0.4 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago

* Full-year guidance remains unchanged

* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow and the operating result to be in the black Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)