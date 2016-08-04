BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Aspocomp Group Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 5.3 million euros ($5.90 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 0.4 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago
* Full-year guidance remains unchanged
* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow and the operating result to be in the black Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)