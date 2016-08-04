Aug 4 Anoto Group AB :

* Anoto signed a new agreement in Japan with regards to the Japanese Insurance company project for 4000 pens and 6000 cradles

* Total transaction value of the contract is over $1.5 million

* In addition, Anoto entered into a Technology Licensing and Cost Sharing contract for the existing LP2 Pro pen and the cradle sets for maintenance and service of the previous order

* The transaction value of this contract is approximately $2 million