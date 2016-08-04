BRIEF-Wifog Holding Q1 net sales at SEK 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Anoto Group AB :
* Anoto signed a new agreement in Japan with regards to the Japanese Insurance company project for 4000 pens and 6000 cradles
* Total transaction value of the contract is over $1.5 million
* In addition, Anoto entered into a Technology Licensing and Cost Sharing contract for the existing LP2 Pro pen and the cradle sets for maintenance and service of the previous order
* The transaction value of this contract is approximately $2 million
* Says sets long term financial targets for SDS: 20 percent annual growth with an EBIT margin of 20-30 percent