Aug 4 Bioporto A/S :

* Q2 revenue 4.7 million Danish crowns ($703,382.22) versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 7.7 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago

* EBIT for full year 2016 is adjusted from a loss of around 16-18 million crowns, to a loss of around 19-21 million crowns

* Adjusts its expectations for a turnover in 2016 from around 23-26 million crowns to 23-25, million crowns representing a growth of 13-23 pct

* 2016 profit after tax is adjusted from a loss of 14.5-16.5 million crowns to a loss of 17-19 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6820 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)