BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* H1 turnover 49.3 million euros ($54.88 million), up 24.8 percent y/y
* H1 EBITDA 3.5 million euros, up 22.4 percent y/y
* H1 net profit 1.6 million euros versus 72,630 euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.