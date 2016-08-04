Aug 4 secunet Security Networks AG :

* Generated 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million)in group earnings in first half of 2016, compared 0.5 million euros in previous year

* Has increased its forecast for 2016 fiscal year: sales of 94 million euros with an EBIT of around 9 million euros are now expected